Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / BlackBerry Earnings: BB Stock Battered 20% by Revenue Miss

BlackBerry Earnings: BB Stock Battered 20% by Revenue Miss

BB just beat EPS estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 24, 2019, 2:31 pm EDT

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) earnings for the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2020 has BB stock falling hard on Tuesday. Revenue of $244.00 million reported during the quarter missed Wall Street’s estimate of $266.18 million. Earnings per share for the period was flat, which is slightly better than the per-share loss of one penny that analysts’ were expecting.

BlackBerry Earnings: BB Stock Battered 20% by Revenue Miss
Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Let’s look at some other highlights from the most recent BlackBerry earnings report.

  • Revenue for the quarter was up 16% YoY.
  • Earnings per share was down from the 2 cents reported in BB’s fiscal second quarter of 2019.
  • Operating loss reported in during the quarter was -$43 million.
  • That’s 19% wider than the operating loss of -$36 million from the same time last year.
  • Net loss in the most recent Blackberry earnings report was -$44 million.
  • This is a 25% greater net loss than the -$35 million reported in same period of the year prior.
  • Total free cash flow generated by the company during the quarter was $14 million.
  • BB also mentions that current CFO Steve Capelli is being given the new role of Chief Revenue Officer.
  • Taking his place as the next CFO will be current Deputy Chief Financial Officer Steve Rai.
  • This change will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2019.

BlackBerry notes that it is expecting non-GAAP revenue growth for fiscal 2020 to come in between 23% and 25%. The company says that this is due to a double-digit percentage increase in billings year-over-year and non-GAAP profitability for the fiscal year.

BB stock was down 20% as of Tuesday afternoon, which erases any gains it has made throughout the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/09/blackberry-earnings-hit-bb-stock-on-revenue-miss/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?