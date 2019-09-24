BlackBerry Earnings: BB Stock Battered 20% by Revenue Miss

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB ) earnings for the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2020 has BB stock falling hard on Tuesday. Revenue of $244.00 million reported during the quarter missed Wall Street’s estimate of $266.18 million. Earnings per share for the period was flat, which is slightly better than the per-share loss of one penny that analysts’ were expecting.

Let’s look at some other highlights from the most recent BlackBerry earnings report.

Revenue for the quarter was up 16% YoY.

Earnings per share was down from the 2 cents reported in BB’s fiscal second quarter of 2019.

Operating loss reported in during the quarter was -$43 million.

That’s 19% wider than the operating loss of -$36 million from the same time last year.

Net loss in the most recent Blackberry earnings report was -$44 million.

This is a 25% greater net loss than the -$35 million reported in same period of the year prior.

Total free cash flow generated by the company during the quarter was $14 million.

BB also mentions that current CFO Steve Capelli is being given the new role of Chief Revenue Officer.

Taking his place as the next CFO will be current Deputy Chief Financial Officer Steve Rai.

This change will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2019.

BlackBerry notes that it is expecting non-GAAP revenue growth for fiscal 2020 to come in between 23% and 25%. The company says that this is due to a double-digit percentage increase in billings year-over-year and non-GAAP profitability for the fiscal year.

BB stock was down 20% as of Tuesday afternoon, which erases any gains it has made throughout the year.

