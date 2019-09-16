BlackBerry World Tour 2019: 12 Things to Know

The BlackBerry World Tour 2019 is underway and it has the company heading to several locations to show off its cyber security.

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the BlackBerry (NYSE: BB ) World Tour.

BlackBerry is using this opportunity to show off its cyber security efforts.

This includes a focus on how its technology can better secure devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT).

The company will be taking holding special events at 10 locations to showcase its efforts.

These locations are Tokyo, London, The Hague, Ottawa, New York, Washington D.C., Toronto, Frankfurt, Singapore, Sydney.

The event is already complete at the Tokyo location.

It took place on Sept. 11.

The remaining events will take place at the varying locations and dates over the next couple of months.

This will have the final event in the BlackBerry World Tour 2019 taking place in Sydney on Nov. 21, 2019.

BlackBerry will be offering different demonstrations at each event to fit the area it is in.

This had it showing off its tech in combination with 2020 SUBARU Legacy and Outback vehicles in Tokyo.

When the London event rolls around, the company will be using the newest Jaguar Land Rover to show off its cyber security tech.

The BlackBerry World Tour 2019 events include keynote addresses, product demos, live hacking events, networking sessions and other activities.

You can follow this link to learn more about the BlackBerry World Tour 2019.

BB stock was up 2% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.