Google Pixel 4 Event: The Latest Rumors

Talk of a Google Pixel 4 event is heating up following some new leaks about the device.

Source: quietbits / Shutterstock.com

Here’s all the rumors and information to keep in mind about Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Pixel 4 event.

The current rumors claims that the Google Pixel 4 event will be taking place on October 15.

This would have it taking place one month later than in 2018.

However, this makes sense as Android 10 came out a month later than Android Pie did in 2018.

The new leaks also may give us a look at the specs of the new Google Pixel 4 line.

This includes the Google Pixel 4 XL having a 6.23-inch display.

The normal Google Pixel 4 will likely be sporting a 5.7-inch display.

It also looks like the new smartphones will make use of a Snapdragon 855 processor.

As for battery power, the Google Pixel 4 XL may use a 3,700 mAh battery.

Rumors claim that the Google Pixel 4 will have a 2,800 mAh battery.

The image leaks also show off a large black area at the top of the smartphones.

The rumors say that this will house a camera system for facial recognition.

It also looks like both of the smartphones will lack fingerprint sensors.

The other side of the phone will reportedly have a dual-lens camera.

Owners will also likely be able to take advantage of an astrophotography mode with the new camera.

Several other enhancements, such as a nighttime mode and sports mode, are also rumored to be coming to the Google Pixel 4 line.

You can follow these links for more rumors about the Google Pixel 4 event and what to expect.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.