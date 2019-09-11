Welcome

Home / Market Insight, Financial Articles / Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech / Google Pixel 4 Event: The Latest Rumors

Google Pixel 4 Event: The Latest Rumors

The event may take place next month

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 11, 2019, 1:13 pm EDT

Talk of a Google Pixel 4 event is heating up following some new leaks about the device.

Source: quietbits / Shutterstock.com

Here’s all the rumors and information to keep in mind about Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) Google Pixel 4 event.

  • The current rumors claims that the Google Pixel 4 event will be taking place on October 15.
  • This would have it taking place one month later than in 2018.
  • However, this makes sense as Android 10 came out a month later than Android Pie did in 2018.
  • The new leaks also may give us a look at the specs of the new Google Pixel 4 line.
  • This includes the Google Pixel 4 XL having a 6.23-inch display.
  • The normal Google Pixel 4 will likely be sporting a 5.7-inch display.
  • It also looks like the new smartphones will make use of a Snapdragon 855 processor.
  • As for battery power, the Google Pixel 4 XL may use a 3,700 mAh battery.
  • Rumors claim that the Google Pixel 4 will have a 2,800 mAh battery.
  • The image leaks also show off a large black area at the top of the smartphones.
  • The rumors say that this will house a camera system for facial recognition.
  • It also looks like both of the smartphones will lack fingerprint sensors.
  • The other side of the phone will reportedly have a dual-lens camera.
  • Owners will also likely be able to take advantage of an astrophotography mode with the new camera.
  • Several other enhancements, such as a nighttime mode and sports mode, are also rumored to be coming to the Google Pixel 4 line.

You can follow these links for more rumors about the Google Pixel 4 event and what to expect.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

