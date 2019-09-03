5 Happy Grandparents Day Images to Post on Social Media

Happy Grandparents Day to all those waiting for the holiday.

Source: Shutterstock

Grandparents Day takes place each year in the U.S. on the first Sunday of September that follows Labor Day. That means it will be taking place during this coming up Sunday.

The history of Grandparents Day varies from country to country, but in the U.S. it goes back to 1978. It was this year that Congress passed legislation that officially declared when the holiday takes place. This was then singed by then current President Jimmy Carter on Aug. 3.

Anyone looking to take part in Grandparents Day don’t have to prepare for much. Maybe just take some time to call your grandparents. It’s even better if you can actually make it over to visit them this coming Sunday.

You can check out the following gallery for some happy Grandparents Day images to share on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and other social media websites.

