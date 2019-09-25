Is Target Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Target (NYSE: TGT ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the year-to-date performance of Target stock in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Target stock is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT’s full-year earnings has moved 3.84% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analysts’ view of Target stock has improved, and the company’s earnings outlook has become stronger.

Based on the latest available data, Target stock has gained about 62.58% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 18.33%. As we can see, Target stock has performed better than its sector in 2019.

To break things down more, TGT belongs to the Retail – Discount Stores industry, a group that includes ten individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained 38.95% so far this year, meaning that Target stock is performing better this year than the average name in its industry.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on Target stock to see if it can continue its solid performance.

