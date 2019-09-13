Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K!

The Oreo mystery flavor 2019 case is about to open and it could bring with it one heck of a prize.

Mondelēz International (NASDAQ: MDLZ ) is holding a special contest this year that has customers guessing the Oreo mystery flavor 2019. The contest is is for those living in the U.S. or Puerto Rico that are 18 years of age or older.

So what exactly does the winner of the contest get? One person that guesses the flavor right will end up with a prize of $50,000. That’s a nice sum of cash just for figuring out the Oreo mystery flavor 2019. Granted, MDLZ is also hoping to reap more sales thanks to customers buying more Oreo cookies to guess the mystery flavor.

The official Oreo mystery flavor 2019 contest hasn’t actually started yet. It will open on September 15 and then participants will have until the end of the day on November 10 to submit their answers. They can do this on the Oreo website.

Even though the Oreo mystery flavor 2019 isn’t on store shelves yet, some members of the press have already gotten a taste of the cookies. It looks like they’ve also figured out what the new flavor is as well.

People got to try out the Oreo mystery flavor 2019 early and the magazine’s employees think they’ve solved the case. Taking into account the flavor, smell and clues that come with the Oreo cookies, they believe that the new mystery flavor is….Teddy Grahams. We’ll have to wait and see if they guessed it right.

