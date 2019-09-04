Welcome

6 Patriot Day Images to Remember Those Injured or Lost on 9/11

Patriot Day is on 9/11

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 4, 2019, 1:05 pm EDT

Patriot Day is approaching an InvestorPlace has a collection of images to share online remembering those injured or lost from the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Source: Shutterstock

There’ have been many days and times set out for remembering those injured and lost in the 9/11 attacks. The first Patriot Day took place one year after the attacks and was named as such by former President George W. Bush.

The day of remembrance has changed depending on the president. While President Barack Obama was in office, it was called the Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. With President Trump the day is now simply called Patriot Day again.

The event has federal buildings flying their flags at half mast. Citizens in the U.S. are also encouraged to follow suit with their own flags. There’s also a moment of silence to remember those that were lost during the attack.

You can check out the following gallery for some Patriot Day images to share on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and any other form of social media.


As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

