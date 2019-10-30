Apple Earnings: AAPL Stock Sees 1% Increase On Q4 Beat

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) earnings for the tech company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have AAPL stock up on Wednesday. This is due to its earnings per share of $3.13 on revenue of $64.04 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was expecting per-share earnings of $2.84 on revenue of $62.99 billion for the quarter.

Source: thanat sasipatanapa / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more thorough look at the most recent Apple earnings report.

EPS for the quarter is up 7.56% from the $2.91 reported in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue comes in 1.81% better YoY from $$62.90 billion.

The Apple earnings report also includes an operating income of $15.63 billion.

This is down 3.04% from operating income of $16.12 billion during the same time last year.

Net income of $13.89 billion is a 1.70% drop from net income of $14.13 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has this to say about the current AAPL stock earnings.

“We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest Q4 revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from Services, Wearables and iPad. With customers and reviewers raving about the new generation of iPhones, today’s debut of new, noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, the hotly-anticipated arrival of Apple TV+ just two days away, and our best lineup of products and services ever, we’re very optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store.”

Apple will also be holding a conference call to go over the details of its fiscal Q4 earnings report. This conference call will be available through its Investors website via webcast. It starts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

AAPL stock is up 1.74% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. The stock closed out the day largely unchanged.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.