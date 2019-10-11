Big United MileagePlus Changes Announced for 2020

Major United MileagePlus changes are coming as the airline prepares for its revised rewards program.

Here’s some of the biggest changes coming to United Airlines’ (NASDAQ: UAL ) frequent flyer program.

The largest change that customers will see is a lack of points for miles flown.

This is because the new United MileagePlus changes will no longer have it track miles to earn points for customers.

Instead, this new program will focus on the amount of money spent and number of times that passengers fly.

These are what the company calls Premier qualifying point (PQP) and Premier qualifying flights (PQF).

There are also a couple of different ways to obtain premier status with this new program.

This includes earning 12 PQF and 4,000 PQP, or 5,000 PQP for Silver.

24 PQF and 8,000 PQP, or 10,000 PQP, for Gold status.

Platinum will require 36 PQF and 12,000 PQP, or 15,000 PQP.

Finally, those aiming for 1K status will need 54 PQF and 18,000 PQP, or just 24,000 PQP.

A statement on United Airlines’ website details why these United MileagePlus changes are taking place.

“Measuring Premier qualification based on the dollars you spend and number of flights you take rewards customers equally. We’re making these changes to ensure our most loyal members get the best value from their benefits. We also wanted to get rid of factors like fare class multipliers, which made it harder to track your qualifying activity.”

UAL stock was up slightly as of Friday afternoon.

