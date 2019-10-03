Costco Earnings: COST Stock Down 1% on Q4 Earnings

Costco (NASDAQ: COST ) earnings for the retailer’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have COST stock down in after-hours trading on Thursday. This is due to its earnings per share of $2.47 on revenue of $46.45 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was looking for earnings per share and revenue of $2.54 and $47.57 billion for the quarter.

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Now for a closer look at the most recent Costco earnings report.

Per-share earnings for the quarter are up 4.66% YoY from $2.36.

COST revenue comes in 2.21% lower than the $47.50 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of $1.46 billion is only marginally better than its operating income of $1.45 billion for fiscal 2018.

Costco earnings also include net income of $1.01 billion, which is down $2.89% from the $2.04 billion reported during the same time last year.

Comparable sales for the quarter were up 5.1% across the company.

Costco also saw its e-commerce comparable sales for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 increase by 19.80%

The company also saw an increase to its merchandise costs, selling, general and administrative costs, and preopening expenses for the quarter compared to the same time in 2018.

A conference call will be taking place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today to go over the Costco earnings report. Investors will be able to listen in on the call by heading to the company’s Investor Relations website and clicking on the webcast option.

Costco stock was down 1.35% in after-hours trading on Thursday. However, the stock is still up 39.24% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.