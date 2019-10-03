Cybersecurity News: Is FireEye (FEYE) Looking for a Buyer?

Cybersecurity news for Thursday includes rumors about FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE ) seeking a buyer.

According to recent reports, FireEye may be getting ready to sell its business. The reports claim that the cybersecurity company has reached out to Goldman Sachs to have it serve as an advisor throughout the process.

So who exactly is FireEye hoping will want to pick it up? The cybersecurity news reports claim that the company is currently hoping to be picked up by a private-equity firm, but may not be in talks with one right now.

These cybersecurity news reports claim that FireEye is still incredibly early in the process of finding a buyer. As such, it’s possible that another company may swoop in to pick it up. It’s also completely possible that there will be no deal at all, reports MarketsInsider.

Three sources that are close to the matter claim that this will actually be the second recent attempt of FireEye to find a buyer. These sources say that the company had already tried selling itself off before, but that it wasn’t successful in finding a buyer. This is likely why it is expecting a private-equity firm to pick it up.

FireEye is a cybersecurity company that was founded back in 2004. The company went public through an IPO in 2013. While it’s stock saw gains in the following year, it has continued to struggle over the last few.

