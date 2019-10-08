Drone Delivery News: Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Launch Pilot Program

Drone delivery news for Tuesday includes a new pilot program from Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS ).

Source: Shutterstock.com

The recent drone delivery news has Workhorse group teaming up with Unmanned Systems Operations Group. This will have the two working together on a pilot program for unmanned drone deliveries of medical supplies.

According to a drone delivery news release, the two companies will first be testing this out in San Diego. However, the goal is to expand the delivery service so that it can reach more customers. This includes offering services for healthcare providers, pharmacies, as well as specialized medical courier needs.

This pilot program will be making use of the HorseFly system from Workhorse Group. This is a drone system that is compliant with the Federal Aviation Administration’s requirements for unmanned aerial vehicle operation in the U.S.

Pharns Genece, CEO of Unmanned Systems Operations Group, said this about the collaboration.

“This partnership represents a game-changing opportunity the broader medical field, which could set a new standard for more effective and timely patient treatment options empowered by drone logistics.”

This drone delivery news comes as other companies also prepare to test out delivery systems. This includes one from Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA ) in Christiansburg, Va. There’s also another from UPS (NYSE: UPS ) that will have it using drones for deliveries to hospitals.

WKHS stock was up 5.15% as of Tuesday afternoon. The stock is also up 35.39% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.