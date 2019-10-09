ETFs to Invest in Mobile Payments and Drone Economy

(0:50) – ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF: IPAY

(7:05) – ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF: IFLY

(14:40) – How Can Thematic ETFs Benefit An Investors Portfolio?

(17:10) – How Will The New SEC Rule Affect The ETF Industry?

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Sam Masucci, founder & CEO of ETF Managers Group. We discuss two very innovative ETFs focused on mobile payments and drone economy.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF IPAY is the first and only ETF to target the mobile payments industry. It is poised to benefit from the increasing use of smartphones, ecommerce, and the need for hassle-free transacting.

IPAY is up more than 30% this year. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fidelity National (NYSE:FIS), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Visa (NYSE:V) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are among its top holdings.

The ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ET IFLY is first and only ETF to target the drone ecosystem.

The global drone industry is now worth $127 billion as drones are being used in many industries including defense, insurance, retail and entertainment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Ambarella (AMBA) are IFLY’s top holdings.

Tune into the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.

