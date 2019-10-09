FireEye News, FEYE Stock Surges 5% Following Analyst Day 2019

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE ) news for Wednesday out of the company’s analyst day 2019 has FEYE stock heading higher.

The FireEye news includes several major announcements from the company. Let’s check them out in a quick list.

The company announced the launch of its FireEye Cloud Security Solution.

This has it taking its protection technology and implementing it in the cloud.

FEYE notes that this will allow companies to better defend against advanced attacks that get past traditional defenses.

FireEye Detection On Demand is another new cloud service from the company.

This offering allows users to track down file-borne threats.

The company notes that this service can be combined with custom applications, third-party programs, or work on its own.

The FireEye news release also mentions that FireEye Detection On Demand and FireEye Virtual Network Security are now available on AWS Marketplace as yearly subscriptions.

This also includes FireEye Virtual Network Security having native support to work inside of AWS.

It’s also worth pointing out that FireEye has signed a partnership with iboss .

. This has the two companies teaming up to better protect customers.

That’s possible through the iboss + FireEye Cloud Network Security service.

FireEye Helix will also be able to provide users with cloud threat analytics to help them better track and understand attacks.

You can follow this link to learn more about the FireEye news revealed during the company’s investor day 2019.

