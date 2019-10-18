Kansas City Southern Earnings: KSU Stock Surges 6% on Strong Q3

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU ) earnings for the railroad investment company’s third quarter of 2019 have KSU stock soaring on Friday. The positive news comes from adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.94. That blows past Wall Street’s estimate of $1.79 for the quarter. Revenue of $747.70 million also easily beats analysts’ estimate of $734.90 million.

Let’s see what else went right in the most recent Kansas City Southern earnings report.

Adjusted diluted per-share earnings are up 23.57% YoY from $1.57.

Revenue for the quarter is up 6.97% from the same time last year.

Strong revenue growth for the quarter comes on a 21% increase in Chemicals and Petroleum revenue and a 15% increase in Agriculture and Minerals revenue.

KSU notes that its Q3 revenue and adjusted diluted EPS were both record-setting for the company.

Operating income of $282.00 million is 6.26% higher than $265.40 million from the third quarter of 2018.

The Kansas City Southern earnings report also has net income coming in at $180.60 million.

That’s a 3.79% increase over its net income of $174.00 million from the same period of the year prior.

Patrick Ottensmeyer, President and CEO of the company, said this of the Kansas City Southern earnings report.

“Kansas City Southern posted all-time record financial results in the third quarter 2019, including adjusted operating income growth of 15% and an adjusted operating ratio of 60.7%. These results are a testament to our employees’ hard work, and dedication to improving operational performance and customer service.”

KSU stock was up 6.31% as of Friday afternoon. The stock is also up 40.67% since the start of the year.

