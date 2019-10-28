Learn About Investing in Gold From the Pros to Hedge Apocalypse Fears

Are you a doomsday prepper or an investor afraid of what happens next if the stock market were to collapse? Well, Matt McCall and InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt have you covered in this episode of “Moneyline.” Plus, you’ll even learn some strategies to invest in the stock market as it is today (that is, zombie free).

It might not be surprising to learn that McCall is a bitcoin fan — he says he buys every time it dips below $8,000. But why is he so bullish on the trend?

According to McCall, it goes way back to the inception of hedge funds. Originally, hedge funds were designed to protect portfolios. Hedge fund managers added uncorrelated assets to protect portfolios from market or banking disasters. And now that market fears center on governments or central banks collapsing, bitcoin may be the solution. Assuming we don’t suffer some electromagnetic pulse blast, bitcoin offers portfolio protection and it offers amazing upside potential.

InvestorPlace’s Hunt agrees. Although he more recently purchased bitcoin through Coinbase, he agrees that the upside potential is exciting. And he said it fits in with his investment thesis: the future prosperity of America.

While most of his investments are confident bets that the American economy will continue to grow, bitcoin is a “crisis hedge.” That’s the same reason why Hunt believes in investing in gold and silver. If something were to go wrong, he likes knowing he could purchase groceries or go to the doctor with silver coins.

What’s your take? Tune in to “Moneyline” for more on bitcoin vs. gold. Hunt and McCall even offer insight on this week’s appearance by Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Congress to defend his Libra cryptocurrency.

McCall’s Podcast

But if you’re not ready to plan for an apocalypse, there’s no need to worry. McCall and Hunt also discuss early stage investing — a theme from one of McCall’s products. So what is it? Early stage investing is all about picking companies that are highly scalable and capitalize on new trends. For example, the duo discuss the scalability of software and biotech companies. McCall also mentions Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ), a company that now charges $6 for a latte and has lines out the door. If you got in early, Starbucks is a company where you could have a 50x or 100x return.

Why is early stage investing important? It gives individual investors an opportunity to have an edge in the markets. Those investing at the institutional level can’t focus on small-cap companies or no-name biotech plays. But if an individual investor does their research, it could really pay off. That’s why McCall likes to play trends in the biotech space such as genetic testing — and a genetic testing company makes his subscription 10x portfolio.

Listen to “Moneyline” with Matt McCall for more on what’s in the news and how to invest in bitcoin, silver and gold — and you’ll even get some insight on his breakfast foods of choice.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.