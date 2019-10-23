Microsoft Earnings: MSFT Stock Dips Almost 1% on Q1 Earnings

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) earnings for the technology company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have MSFT stock down after the market closed on Wednesday. The company’s diluted per-share earnings for the quarter came in at $1.38, which is better than Wall Street’s estimate of $1.24. It also has revenue coming in at $33.06 billion. That’s well above analysts’ estimates of $32.32 billion for the period.

Here are some of the finer details from the most recent Microsoft earnings report:

Diluted EPS is up 21.05% from the $1.14 reported during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 13.69% higher YoY than the $29.08 billion from its fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $12.69 billion for the quarter is 27.41% above $9.96 YoY.

The Microsoft earnings report also sees it reporting a net income of $10.68 billion.

That’s a 21.09% increase over the company’s net income of $8.82 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Amy Hood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft, says this about the MSFT stock earnings.

“It was a strong start to the fiscal year with our commercial cloud generating $11.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year over year.”

Microsoft doesn’t include a guidance update in its current earnings report. However, the company will provide one in its conference call and webcast. That will take place today at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Keep in mind that Wall Street is looking for diluted earnings per share of $5.24 and a revenue of $139.86 billion for fiscal 2020.

MSFT stock was down close to 1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

