Negative Press Presents a Buying Opportunity with JNJ Stock

There’s no denying it: investors in Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) haven’t enjoyed the gains of the broader stock market in 2019 so far. Indeed, the JNJ stock price has chopped around and gone nowhere fast, leaving shareholders to wonder if their investment will bear fruit anytime soon.

The culprit, it seems, is negative press; that’s like kryptonite to the Superman of safe dividend stocks as Johnson and Johnson’s profitability relies on the trust consumers place in the brand name.

Still, I expect the share price of Johnson and Johnson stock to recover soon as the market has a short attention span and the company remains a solid value play.

Negative Publicity Weighs on JNJ Stock

It was like a one-two punch to the gut for Johnson and Johnson: first, there was the allegation that from from 1972 to 1975, the company had detected asbestos in its baby powder but sold it to the public anyway.

In the wake of this allegation, a number of lawsuits have been brought against Johnson and Johnson; some of these were won by the company, others were lost, and some were dismissed by judges.

Without getting into the minutiae of Johnson and Johnson’s liability in these court cases, suffice it to say that the concomitant negative press shook some investors out of JNJ stock, making it difficult for the share price to make any progress even while the S&P 500 made greater-than-average gains throughout most of 2019.

Then came the second part of the aforementioned one-two punch: Oklahoma judge Thad Balkman pinned the blame on Johnson and Johnson for precipitating the state’s opioid addiction crisis. As a result, Johnson and Johnson will have to cough up $572 million – which they can undoubtedly afford to pay, but the negative publicity and the potential for more lawsuits rattled JNJ shareholders.

A Prosecutor Gets Personal

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s statement at the time almost made it seem like he had a personal vendetta against Johnson and Johnson. I’ll let you read his diatribe and judge for yourself:

“Johnson and Johnson have built its billion dollar brand out of greed and on the backs of pain and suffering of innocent people… [and] made the calculated and cold-blooded decision… to produce a mutant strain of poppy, corner the market and supply massive amounts of the active ingredients for other companies to manufacture opioids around the nation and in Oklahoma.”

I certainly won’t discount the Oklahoma Attorney General’s concern regarding the American opioid crisis. Research conducted by Stanford University, Harvard University, and the University of Toronto indicate that the nation’s opioid-addition incidence has increased four-fold over the past 20 years and that it’s not limited to any particular region or demographic:

“Although opioid-related mortality has been stereotyped as a rural, low-income phenomenon concentrated among Appalachian or midwestern states, it has spread rapidly, particularly among the eastern states.”

My purpose here is not to debate the culpability of health-care companies in the national opioid crisis, but I do believe that Sabrina Strong, Johnson and Johnson’s attorney, is correct in saying that the company’s products “did not cause the opioid crisis in this country.”

I expect that investors will, in time, recognize that Mike Hunter’s crusade against Johnson and Johnson is likely to have a limited impact on the company as the public has – for better or for worse – been known to forgive alleged corporate malfeasance.

The Takeaway on JNJ Stock

It’s psychologically difficult to buy a stock when it’s trading at a reduced price in the wake of negative publicity. Personally, I’ve had to overcome feelings of fear and loathing in my “buy low, sell high” strategy when the courts and the media are beating up on a company whose shares I’ve been waiting to buy.

I view JNJ stock as a textbook example of a buying opportunity amid negative press coverage; it’s a well-known brand and the company offers a solid dividend yield – and, knowing how the public and the investing community don’t hold grudges for long, I’m expecting the Johnson and Johnson stock price to catch up to the rest of the market soon enough.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.