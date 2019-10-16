Welcome

Netflix Earnings: NFLX Stock Surges 8% on Q3 Beat

NFLX blew past EPS estimates for Q3

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 16, 2019, 4:45 pm EDT

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) earnings for the streaming service’s third quarter of 2019 have NFLX stock flying high in after-hours trading. This is due to the company’s earnings per share of $1.47 and revenue of $5.25 billion. For comparison, Wall Street was looking for EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $5.25 billion.

Source: XanderSt / Shutterstock.com

Now let’s take a closer look at the most recent Netflix earnings report.

  • Per-share earnings for the quarter are up 65.17% YoY from 89 cents.
  • Revenu comes in 31.25% above the company’s revenue of $$4.00 billion in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Operating income for NFLX during the quarter comes in at $980.24 million.
  • This is a 103.93% improvement from its operating income of $480.67 million during the same time last year.
  • The Netflix earnings report also includes a net income of $665.24 million, which is up 65.14% from the same period of the year prior.
  • Operating margin for the quarter was 18.70%, which is above the company’s own guidance for the period.
  • NFLX also says that it is on track to meet its 2019 operating margin goal of 13%.

The Netflix earnings report also includes its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2019. This has the company expecting EPS of 51 cents on revenue of $5.44 billion. Wall Street is looking for the company to report per-share earnings of 81 cents on revenue of $5.52 billion for the period.

NFLX stock was up 8.52% after the markets closed on Wednesday. It closed out the day up .71%. The stock is also up 6.20% since the start of the year.

