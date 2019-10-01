Stitch Fix Earnings: SFIX Stock Up 2% on Q4 EPS Beat

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX ) earnings for the online styling company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has SFIX stock up in after hours Tuesday. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents. That beats out Wall Street’s estimate of 4 cents for the quarter. Revenue for the period was $432.15 million, which is just shy of analysts’ $432.28 million estimate.

Per-share earnings for the quarter are down 58.80% YoY.

Revenue saw a 35.77% increase from the $318.30 million reported during the same time last year.

Operating income of $1.75 million represents a 28.39% decline from SFIX’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Stitch Fix earnings also include net income of $7.18 million.

That’s 60.74% lower than the company’s net income of $18.28 million from the same period of the year prior.

SFIX also saw active clients for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 increase 18% to 3.20 million from its fiscal fourth quarter of the previous year.

Katrina Lake, Founder and CEO of SFIX, has this to say about the Stitch Fix earnings report.

“For the full year, we grew net revenue 29% year over year to $1.6 billion and captured more of our large addressable client base by adding nearly half a million active clients in 2019. In addition, we consistently demonstrated our ability to deliver great client experiences, growing revenue per active client in every quarter of fiscal 2019, including 9% year over year in Q4.”

SFIX stock was up 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

