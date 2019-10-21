Tesla Stock Has Been Killing It, but It Isn’t a Smart Pre-Earnings Buy

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) will be reporting Q3 earnings after the bell on Oct. 23. In the lead-up to the big day, Tesla stock has been on a tear.

Source: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

That continued last week with TSLA ending the day at $261.97, its highest level since July 24 and the ninth straight session where the stock closed up.

With TSLA on fire, is now the time to get in on the action? Or will those Q3 earnings deliver a dose of reality that brings the streak to an end?

Setting the Stage for a TSLA Surge

TSLA stock topped $347 early in January, then slumped to below $179 by the start of June, shedding 48% of its value in just five months.

A short-lived recovery ended abruptly on July 24 with the double-blow of disappointing Q2 earnings and the surprise departure of the company’s Chief Technology Officer. The next day, TSLA was hammered, recording a 13.6% loss on the day — the stock’s biggest single-day drop of the year.

The stage was set for the current surge on Oct. 2, when Tesla released a preliminary Q3 2019 Vehicle Production & Deliveries report. It showed the company had produced 96,155 vehicles during the quarter and delivered 97,000 to customers. Both were new record numbers for the company.

Tesla says in the press release that “we achieved record net orders in Q3 and are entering Q4 with an increase in our order backlog.”

The initial market reaction to the numbers was negative. Analysts had been expecting higher numbers. In a leaked e-mail from just days before, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had told employees that 100,000 vehicle deliveries was a possibility for the quarter.

Coming in at 97,000 means the company will have to go all out to meet even the low end of its 2019 target of delivering between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles.

However, after several days sentiment turned, and the record numbers helped kick off a TSLA stock surge that began on Oct. 7. That run gained steam when Tesla was given the approval to begin production in China. Having local production will give Tesla a big leg up competing in that market against homegrown electric car makers like Nio (NYSE: NIO ).

Are Tesla’s 2019 Goals Achievable?

Tesla set a goal of delivering at least 360,000 vehicles in 2019. That means it is about 105,000 cars short if it’s going to make the low end of its target. At this point, 400,000 deliveries is out of the question.

In Q2, Tesla reported record production and deliveries. The company produced 87,048 vehicles and delivered 95,356 to customers. That beat previous records set in Q4 2018.

The numbers Tesla indicated in its Q3 report — 96,155 and 97,000 respectively — would shatter the previous record. That shows that in three of the last four quarters, TSLA has increased both its output and sales by record amounts.

That momentum could make the 105,000 vehicle deliveries needed in Q4 to meet its 2019 goal achievable. But it would be a stretch…

Product Mix Worries

One thing that analysts and investors are concerned about is Tesla’s product mix. The Model 3 is boosting deliveries, as expected. Having a less expensive option is especially important as subsidies for buyers wind down. However, the lower margins on the Model 3 could impact Tesla’s profitability. And in those Q3 numbers, the Model 3 makes up 83% of production. The company’s Q3 earnings report will be watched closely to see whether Tesla can be profitable with the Model 3 dominating.

The Bottom Line on Tesla Stock?

Analysts are mixed on what to make of Tesla stock. With the long-awaited Tesla pickup truck set to be announced in November, the Model Y crossover in the pipeline, current sales and production momentum, and good news in China, there are some that are quite bullish on TSLA’s prospects.

But there are just as many who say sell your Tesla stock now. And according to the CNN Business analyst pool, a slim majority have it as a “hold.” Their median 12-month price target of $245.00 is a 6.5% decrease from Thursday’s close, which doesn’t reflect a great deal of optimism.

If it were me, I’d hold off buying TSLA at least until after Q3 earnings, when I suspect this current streak will come to an abrupt end.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.