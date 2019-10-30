Twilio Earnings: TWLO Stock Falls 8% on Poor 2019 Outlook

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO ) earnings for the cloud communication company’s third quarter of 2019 have TWLO stock falling in after-hours trading on Wednesday. That’s despite its Non-GAAP earnings per share of 3 cents. This beats out Wall Street’s estimate of one penny per share. Revenue of $295.10 million is above analysts’ estimates of $287.84 million, but couldn’t stop the drop.

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Let’s see what else is worth mentioning from the Twilio earnings report.

Non-GAAP EPS is down 57.14% from 7 cents in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue comes in 79% higher YoY.

An operating loss of -$94.70 million is 276.28% wider than the -$25.00 million from the same time last year.

Jeff Lawson, co-founder and CEO of Twilio, says this about the most recent TWLO stock earnings.

“Every company needs to focus on building great digital experiences for their customers, and Twilio is becoming the modern customer engagement platform for our customers. Our announcements at our SIGNAL conference this past quarter further drive our vision of fueling the future of communications.”

The third-quarter Twilio earnings report also includes guidance for the full year of 2019. This has the company expecting Non-GAAP per-share earnings between 16 cents and 17 cents. It also is looking for revenue ranging from $1.114 billion to 1.117 billion. Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $1.12 billion for the year.

TWLO stock was down 8.24% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. The stock closed the day out up 2.47%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.