UnitedHealth Earnings: UNH Stock Surges 8% on Q3 Results

UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH ) earnings for the health care company’s third quarter of 2019 has UNH stock soaring higher on Tuesday. This is thanks to the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.88 on revenue of $60.35 billion. These both blow past Wall Street’s estimates of $3.75 per share and $59.79 billion.

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent UnitedHealth earnings report.

The company’s adjusted per-share earnings are up 13.78% YoY from $3.41.

Revenue increase for the quarter is 6.70% from the $56.56 billion during the same time last year.

The UnitedHealth earnings report also has operating income reaching $5.01 billion.

That’s 9.15% better than UNH’s operating income of $4.59 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Net income for the quarter comes in at $3.63 billion, which is up 10.67% from $3.28 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

The strong growth during the quarter is due to the company seeing double-digit increases for its Optum Business.

UnitedHealth earnings also include an update to its outlook for the full year of 2019. This has it increasing its adjusted earnings per share range to between $14.90 and $15.00. This represents a 15-cent increase at the midpoint from its previous 2019 guidance. It’s also great news for UNH stock by putting the low end of its outlook well above Wall Street’s estimate of $14.83 for the full year.

UNH stock was up 8.21% as of Tuesday afternoon. This has the stock mostly recovering from its 9.46% loss since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.