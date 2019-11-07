7 Buy-Rated Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 9%

The market is making moves, and investors are taking notice. As we near the end of third quarter 2019 earnings season, Savita Subramanian of Merrill Lynch stated that following better-than-expected results, there appears to be a renewed sense of optimism.

According to the analyst, companies that have already reported earnings have taken a “much more optimistic tone than in recent quarters,” with 43% of companies using the word “optimistic” or “optimism” during their releases. This is up from the average of 37% in the two preceding quarters.

So how can investors best take advantage of this renewed economic outlook? Wall Street pros suggest adding names capable delivering stable payouts, or more specifically dividend stocks. However, not all dividend stocks represent compelling investments as some boast significantly higher yields than others.

Bearing this in mind, I used the TipRanks Stock Screener to zero in on seven dividend stocks to buy that consistently pay out over a 9% yield. This isn’t too shabby when you compare it to the S&P 500’s fiscal Q2 2019 average dividend yield of 1.92%.

Let’s take a closer look.

Stocks to Buy: Energy Transfer (ET)

Dividend Yield: 10%

Energy Transfer, L.P. (NYSE:ET) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in the U.S. After the company’s Nov. 6 third-quarter earnings release, all eyes are on ET.

Top analyst, RBC Capital’s Elvira Scotto, believes that the company is on track to achieve an approximately 4.5x debt-to-EBITDA by the end of this calendar year. This is expected to be achieved through ramping up cash flows from Rover, Revolution, ME2/2X and several other growth projects as well as distribution payments slated for the end of 2021.

“With its slate of large-scale, primarily fee-based growth projects coming online and ramping, we expect cash flow growth to drive leverage meaningfully lower in the coming years, which should allow ET to return more cash to shareholders,” she commented.

This lends itself to her conclusion that ET will continue to reward investors with a stable dividend. We mean an annualized payout of $1.22 per share, which amounts to a yield of 9.7%. Based on all of the above, the five-star analyst predicts shares could soar 88% in the next twelve months.

As seven Buy ratings have been assigned vs no Holds or Sells in the last three months, the message is clear: ET is a Strong Buy. Not to mention its $21 average price target brings the upside potential to 70%.

MPLX (MPLX)

Dividend Yield: 11%

Formed by Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), MPLX, L.P. (NYSE:MPLX) owns and operates energy logistics and infrastructure assets as well as provides fuel distribution services.

Coming on the heels of its third-quarter earnings and sales beat, MPLX appears primed to deliver massive returns. Net income attributable to MPLX came in at $629 million, up from $510 million in the prior-year quarter. Adding to the good news, further gains are expected to be fueled by its Andeavor Logistics acquisition which was finalized at the end of July.

CEO Gary R. Heminger added, “Additionally, we moved forward with high-grading our growth capex portfolio and today announced a growth capital target of approximately $2.0 billion for 2020.”

As management has outlined a clear growth path, MPLX is likely to remain a high dividend payer, or 10.3% annualized to be exact.

With this in mind, RBC Capital analyst TJ Schultz maintained his bullish thesis. While he did lower the price target from $38 to $33, the five-star analyst still sees 31% upside potential in store for the energy company.

Like Schultz, the rest of the Street is optimistic about MPLX. Seven Buy ratings and one Hold received over the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. Its average price target of $34 suggests shares could surge 33% in the next year.

New York Mortgage (NYMT)

Dividend Yield: 13%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) manages a portfolio of assets with the goal of delivering stable returns to its clients. The real estate investment trust (REIT) invests in and manages mortgage-related assets. That being said, its strength as a dividend stock makes it a stand out.

We aren’t talking chump change here. NYMT has consistently rewarded investors with an $0.80 annualized payout, putting the dividend yield at 12.8%. This is nothing short of impressive when you consider the financial sector average of 0.04%.

According to Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana, the company’s focus on book value and credit strategies has the potential to cement NYMT’s status as a reliable profit generator and dividend name. “In our view, NYMT deserves a premium valuation to the group due to its strong track record of preserving book value and its focus on credit strategies in an environment which we regard as favorable for credit strategies,” he explained.

In general, the opinion on the Street is more mixed. Its Moderate Buy consensus rating comes from the 1 Buy and 1 Hold NYMT racked up in the previous three months. However, shares could rise 14% in the next twelve months.

Two Harbors (TWO)

Dividend Yield: 11.3%

Like NYMT, Two Harbors Investment Corporation (NYSE:TWO) is an REIT, with its primary focus being residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). While it faces steep competition in the financial sector, the company has the advantage thanks to its limited sensitivity to interest rates.

“Two Harbors is a hybrid mortgage REIT with less rate sensitivity due to differentiated agency MBS/MSR pairing strategy along with a unique, legacy credit-oriented portfolio,” RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee explained. This reasoning played into Lee’s decision to start coverage with a bullish call and set a $15 price target.

Given its ability to generate profits regardless of the current macro backdrop, it’s a positive sign that TWO can continue to hand over a hefty dividend payout. We’re talking 40 cents paid out each quarter, bringing the annualized sum to $1.60 per share or an 11.5% yield.

Looking at the analyst consensus breakdown, the rest of the Street has high hopes for TWO. Factoring in the three buys assigned over the last three months, the stock earns Strong Buy status.

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

Dividend Yield: 11.4%

Oil and gas producer Oasis Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:OMP) has captured Wall Street’s attention after its Nov. 5 third-quarter earnings release.

Investors were happy to learn that quarterly cash distribution gained 5% from the preceding quarter. Adding to the good news, OMP signed additional third-party agreements in the Delaware and Williston Basins as well as saw solid water service volumes.

However, its 11.4% dividend yield caught my eye. OMP has been reliably paying out 49 cents per share each quarter, adding up to a $1.96 annualized payout. With a payout ratio of 61.7%, the energy company is poised to continue delivering big rewards to investors.

All of this supports RBC Capital analyst TJ Schultz’s assumption that OMP’s growth narrative remains strong. While he did cut the price target from $25 to $22, the upside potential still comes in at 20%.

In general, other analysts echo Schultz’s sentiment. On top of garnering Strong Buy status, its $23 average price target puts the potential twelve month gain at 23%.

Ellington Financial (EFC)

Dividend Yield: 9%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) is a specialty finance company serving clients located throughout the U.S. With EFC on track to raise its already impressive dividend, it’s no wonder investors have been captivated by this stock.

Even though some had originally expressed concerns regarding how EFC’s transition to a REIT would impact its ability to hand out consistent payments, one top analyst is reassuring investors.

“We believe that EFC’s recent conversion to a REIT, combined with our projected growth from its diversified business model, should lift the stock to a premium to its forward book value and in line with its core Mortgage REIT peer group. In addition, EFC is positioned to raise its dividend as its credit businesses grow, ROEs on its agency MBS strategy pick up, and REIT taxable income requirements increase distributions to shareholders,” Nomura’s Matthew Howlett commented.

This is incredibly exciting news as the financial services company has already been steadily paying out $1.68 per share on an annual basis, or a 9% yield.

All of the above factors prompted Howlett to start his EFC coverage by publishing a bullish call. Not to mention the four-star analyst’s $20 price target implies shares could jump 9% in the next twelve months.

Based on its 100% Street approval, EFC is a Strong Buy. The potential upside of 9% should also be taken into consideration.

Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

Dividend Yield: 11.3%

This oil and natural gas company has a lot to brag about. Not only does Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) have a Strong Buy consensus rating and upside potential of 45%, but it also boasts a noteworthy dividend.

Besting the basic materials sector average of 0.04%, BSM’s yield comes in at 11.3% as a result of its $1.48 annualized payout per share. With a strong third-quarter performance under its belt, its ability to continue paying out these substantial sums looks secure.

According to its Nov. 4 earnings release, production during the quarter reached 49.0 MBoe/d driven by a 14% year-over-year increase in royalty production. BSM also purchased $2.3 million-worth of properties in East Texas in the quarter, bringing total 2019 acquisition-related spending to $43.9 million.

If this wasn’t compelling enough, BSM has racked up substantial Wall Street support in the last three months. This includes the likes of JonesTrading analyst Eduardo Seda.

“We note that BSM had recently raised its production guidance for full-year 2019 to a range of 47.5 MBoe/d to 50.5 MBoe/d, a 5% increase midpoint to midpoint from prior guidance,” the four-star analyst commented. With this in mind, he reiterated his Buy recommendation and $22 price target, indicating 69% upside from the current share price.

TipRanks offers investors the latest insight into eight different sectors by tracking the activity of over 5,000 Wall Street analysts. As of this writing, Maya Sasson did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.