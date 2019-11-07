7 Killer Stocks No One Knows About

Given the market’s record-shattering rally, investors are on the prowl. I mean to say that investors are on the hunt for the names that can bring home the bacon, delivering returns through the next year and beyond.

When searching for these investments with stellar long-term growth prospects, it can be tempting to turn to market heavy weights like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ: GOOG ). However, Wall Street analysts don’t always suggest taking this approach. Instead, they tell investors to take a step back and focus on stocks flying under-the-radar as they can offer substantially more upside than their more well-known counterparts. But how are investors supposed to dig up these hidden gems if they’ve been keeping a relatively low profile?

I suggest taking advantage of TipRanks’ Stock Screener. The tool helped me pinpoint seven lesser-known names set to take off on an upward trajectory. Adding to the good news, each has racked up enough analyst support in the last three months to earn a “strong buy” consensus rating.

Wanda Sports Group (WSG)

Source: ©iStock.com/pxel66

The force behind the intense Ironman triathlons, Wanda Sports Group Company (NASDAQ:WSG), leads the way in sporting events. Not to mention it boasts an impressive media and marketing platform. While shares have stumbled following its July IPO, several members of the Street believe that WSG can turn things around.

With endurance sports only growing, the company is well-positioned with Ironman as well as its media rights business, Swiss Infront. These segments set WSG apart as both are profitable and are growing quickly. WSG has been consistently adding new Ironman races and events for children like Ironkids, as well as increasing the number of competitors per race and registration fees. It also doesn’t hurt that FIFA is one of Infront’s largest customers.

All of this played into Morgan Stanley analyst Gary Yu’s conclusion that WSG is primed for big gains, highlighting its reach in the global sports industry as the driver. He argues that this exposure is rapidly growing and relatively immune to macro concerns. This prompted the analyst to start coverage with a “buy” and set an $8 price target.

Other Wall Street analysts echo Yu’s sentiment. With four “buy” recommendations issued in the last three months compared to no “holds” or “sells,” the consensus is unanimous: WSG is a “strong buy.” Additionally, the $8 average price target indicates 132% upside potential. See the WSG stock analysis.

Huya (HUYA)

Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is one of China’s top live game streaming platforms, covering both video games and sports. Following its Nov. 13 earnings release, investor focus has locked in on HUYA.

The company impressed Wall Street with its third quarter performance, posting total net revenues that reached $316.9 million, up 77% from the prior-year quarter. If that wasn’t promising enough, earnings bested the consensus estimate and total average monthly active users landed at 146 million, a 48% gain.

HSBC analyst Binnie Wong tells investors that HUYA’s proven track record when it comes to earnings is primarily due to better operating efficiency and effective leverage of streaming agencies. The four-star analyst notes that this clear earnings visibility justifies the premium valuation. As a result, Wong started HUYA with a bullish call.

Like Wong, the rest of the Street has high hopes for the streaming platform. With 100% Street support, the message is clear: HUYA is a “strong buy.” At an average price target of $50, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at a whopping 106%. See the HUYA stock analysis.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Source: Shutterstock

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) produces cryogenic equipment used in the production, storage, and distribution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as other industrial gases. While the company has taken some heat recently, one analyst is still betting that GTLS can be a long-term winner.

Lake Street’s Robert Brown notes that management’s updated guidance shouldn’t be a cause for concern among investors. In October, GTLS reduced its guidance for 2019 and 2020 as a result of large LNG projects shifting out a couple of quarters and a minor softening of its Air-X segment.

However, Brown reminds investors that the company’s LNG equipment order rates remain strong and core D&S growth is on track to come in at 7-8%, which is significantly higher than its historical growth rate. Taking this into consideration, he believes the changed outlook has already been built into share prices.

As a result, Brown’s bullish thesis remains firmly intact. Along with his “buy” rating, he attached a $109 price target that conveys his confidence in GTLS’s ability to soar 96%.

In general, other Wall Street analysts are also in favor of GTLS. Four “buys” and one “hold” received in the previous three months add up to a “strong buy” Street consensus. In addition, its $100 average price target implies 81% upside potential. See the GTLS stock analysis.

Inseego (INSG)

Source: Shutterstock

Inseego Corporation (NASDAQ:INSG) offers a unique approach to enabling connectivity. Through its 5G device-to-cloud solutions, companies can build high-performance applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate.

Given the implications of this technology, it’s no wonder analysts are excited about INSG. As only bullish calls have been published over the last ten months, the stock is a “strong buy.” On top of this, its $7 average price target leaves room for 57% upside potential.

One of the analysts backing INSG is Canaccord Genuity’s Michael Walkley. The five-star analyst thinks that the company’s investments back into the business will pay-off long-term. INSG recently decided to expand its product offerings to include 5G mobile hotspots in order to meet the needs of the growing 5G opportunity. Walkley believes that this is the right strategy, predicting that volumes will accelerate through the end of the year as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) launches in more locations.

All of this led the analyst to bump up the price target from $7 to $8.50 in addition to rating the stock a “buy.” At this new target, shares could climb 86% higher in the next twelve months. See the INSG stock analysis.

Qurate Retail (QRTEA)

Source: Shutterstock

Home to the QVC shopping network, Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) offers customers an interactive way to shop. Even though it faced challenges in its third quarter, several analysts tell investors to buy QRTEA on recent weakness.

Investors were not pleased to learn that total Q3 revenue dropped 4% to $3.1 billion. That being said, management stated that QVC international is ramping up and that even with sales pressures, free cash flow growth remains strong.

Craig-Hallum analyst Alex Fuhrma also points out that continued synergies from the HSN acquisition could provide steady EBITDA despite further potential revenue headwinds. To this end, the analyst maintained his “buy” rating while lowering the price target to $16. Even at this updated target, shares could surge 56% in the next twelve months.

All in all, the rest of the Street is in agreement. Three “buys” and one “hold” give QRTEA a “strong buy” analyst consensus. It should be noted that the $16 average price target puts the upside potential at 59%, higher than Fuhrma’s forecast. See the QRTEA stock analysis.

Elastic (ESTC)

Source: Shutterstock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) is an information technology and data analysis company that offers monitoring, security analysis and cloud computing solutions. As the tech company has garnered 100% Street support in the last eight months all from five-star analysts and offers 56% upside, ESTC isn’t likely to remain under the radar.

While some have expressed concern regarding the slowing of enterprise software spending, ESTC remains a key player with a stable position in the enterprise search market. It also doesn’t hurt that earlier in the year, the company announced that it would be expanding its partnership with Google to make its Elasticsearch more accessible to Google Cloud Platform users.

This played into Piper Jaffray analyst Brent Bracelin’s conclusion that Elastic is capable of delivering huge returns to investors that get on board. “We are raising estimates and maintaining our Overweight rating on a compelling growth opportunity driven by an expanding number of use cases in security, log management, search and monitoring,” he commented. As a result, the five-star analyst sees 49% upside in store. See the ESTC stock analysis.

ShotSpotter (SSTI)

Source: Shutterstock

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is fighting the good fight against gun violence. With its Flex product already used in more than 100 different cities and considered one of the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic systems, some analysts believe SSTI can hand over substantial rewards.

The company’s strength lies with its innovative system of sensors, algorithms and artificial intelligence that was engineered to detect, locate and alert police to gunfire. Based on its third-quarter results, SSTI’s customers are impressed. Revenue rose 8% from the year-ago quarter to hit $10 million. Importantly, the company reached profitability compared to the net loss it posted in the prior-year quarter.

As eleven net new “go-live” square miles of coverage were added during the quarter, Lake Street analyst Jaeson Schmidt remains optimistic about SSTI. While acknowledging that there were a few delays in closing contracts, he argues that the company is in a position to drive significant sales growth and further improve earnings. Bearing this in mind, he maintains that SSTI is a “buy.”

Similarly, Wall Street is getting on board with SSTI. As it has received five “buys” and one “hold” in the last three months, the word on the Street is that the stock is a “strong buy.” Its $34 average price target indicates 58% upside potential. See the SSTI stock analysis.

TipRanks offers investors the latest insight into eight different sectors by tracking the activity of over 5,000 Wall Street analysts. As of this writing, Maya Sasson did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.