AMD Stock Benefits from a Clash Between Traders and Investors

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock is becoming an increasingly tricky case. That’s because there are two totally different sets of folks that own AMD stock right now, and that’s to say nothing of the short-sellers.

Source: Joseph GTK / Shutterstock.com

If you’re a technical trader, there’s rarely been a better time to own AMD stock. After months of battling around $30 per share, Advanced Micro Devices stock has finally broken out.

Shares topped the long-running resistance level at $35 recently and have surged straight up to $38. In a recent article, I described exactly how this process would play out if the bulls managed to get the upper hand. And, indeed, they have.

Give credit where it is due, AMD stock managed to overcome a correction in tech shares and come out of it with flying colors. Once you look past the technical-driven rally, however, things are not nearly as impressive.

The fundamental case for AMD is not particularly strong, and it’s especially difficult at the newly higher $38/per share price. Here’s why technical traders are piling into AMD stock while fundamental investors are heading for the exits.

AMD Rises Despite a Lack of Big News

The fascinating thing with the run-up in AMD stock recently is that it comes without any key driving force. On a macro scale, there’s been no big breakthrough in the trade war, nor have semiconductor earnings all been home runs this earnings season. There’s not much specific to Advanced Micro Devices, in particular, that should be powering a 20% move in the share price.

The company’s earnings report was weeks ago. There haven’t been any major subsequent developments to set off this huge rally.

AMD did announce that it is launching new high-end Ryzen threadripper chips later this month. That’s good news as far as it goes, but normally, you’d need a bigger development to kick off such a run in the stock price.

In this case, however, it shows that technical trading can be a major factor on stock prices. Many people take an extremist position to this sort of data; either technical analysis is completely bunk, or technical analysis is the only thing that matters. I disagree with both views.

In some cases, technicals clearly play a role. That $35 resistance level was absolutely pivotal in containing AMD stock. And bears were counting on it to serve as a hard ceiling for the stock.

Now that AMD has surged above that, it is in uncharted territory. This puts bears in an awkward position; there’s no overhead resistance above here so a short position has a large potential loss. Meanwhile, bulls are thinking $40 should be an easy target, and even $45 and $50 could be in the cards if we get a typical Santa Claus rally.

How Long Can AMD Run on Technicals?

Since the start of October, AMD is now up $10 per share. Given that Advanced Micro Devices has more than 1.1 billion shares of outstanding stock, this means that AMD has added roughly $11 billion in market cap over the past six weeks. That’s a jaw-dropping figure.

By comparison, AMD only brought in $6 billion in revenues over the past 12 months. And it turned less than 5% of that – roughly $225 million – into net income. Thus, since October, investors have added 50 years’ worth of AMD’s annual profits into the company’s valuation.

Now, to be sure, you could say that we shouldn’t judge AMD on its current earnings. Things are going to be much better in the future, after all, right? Perhaps.

If the analyst estimates are correct, AMD will earn $1.09 per share going forward. That results in a 35x forward P/E ratio. That’s much better than the 200x trailing earnings that AMD sells for now.

Regardless, 35x forward earnings is still really expensive in a painfully competitive business where both Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) have far more access to resources and R&D spending.

AMD Stock Verdict

Analysts are currently projecting big gains for AMD in both servers and gaming. It seems the stars have aligned just right, giving AMD the rare opportunity to gain significant market share against its two top rivals at the same time. That’s great, and long-time AMD stock owners have been richly rewarded for their confidence in the company’s ability to bounce back from the lean years.

But investors should remain realistic here. How much is AMD worth? The answer probably isn’t 35x forward earnings, and there’s no guarantee that 2020 earnings will come in as projected either. Between uncertain macroeconomic forces and Intel and Nvidia’s efforts to overtake AMD again in key markets, those profit forecasts are far from a guarantee yet.

For the time being, AMD stock is enjoying a huge technical squeeze. It looks like $35 was the key fulcrum point, and the bulls won the battle. The takeaway, however, is that AMD stock is setting up for a major reversal once this momentum fades.

Perhaps it can keep running through the end of the year; historically this is a good time to be long aggressive high-beta stocks like AMD. Don’t lose sight of the exit ramp though. There’s not enough here fundamentally to justify the rally in the price of AMD.

At the time of this writing, Ian Bezek owned INTC stock. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.