Jack in the Box Earnings: JACK Stock Soars 4% Despite Q4 Miss

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK ) earnings for the fast-food chain’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have JACK stock taking off on Wednesday. This comes after reporting an adjusted EPS of 95 cents on revenue of $221.24 million. Wall Street was expecting 96 cents per share and revenue of $222.82 million.

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Jack in the Box earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are 23.38% higher than 77 cents in fiscal Q4 2018.

Revenue is 24.66% better than the $177.47 million reported during the same time last year.

Earnings from operations of $48.52 million are 34.52% better YoY than $36.07 million.

The Jack in the Box earnings also has it reporting a net income of $22.06 million.

This is a 35.59% increase over the $16.27 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Lenny Comma, Chairman and CEO of Jack in the Box, says this about the JACK stock earnings.

“Our 2019 operating results demonstrate the momentum in the Jack in the Box brand, with same-store sales improving to the strongest performance in four years. We have now achieved our ninth consecutive year of positive same-store sales.”

Jack in the Box also outlines its guidance for fiscal 2020 in its current earnings report. That includes seeing system same-store sales growth between 1.50% and 3.00%. It’s also looking for an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $265 to $275 million during the year.

The company will be holding a conference call at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday to go over these results.

JACK stock was up 3.69% in after-hours trading Wednesday.

