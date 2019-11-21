Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Macy’s Earnings: M Stock Dips 2% on Lower-Than-Expected Guidance

Macy’s Earnings: M Stock Dips 2% on Lower-Than-Expected Guidance

M also missed Q3 revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 21, 2019, 2:26 pm EST

Macy’s (NYSE:M) earnings for the retail chain’s third quarter of 2019 have M stock down on Thursday. This is despite its adjusted EPS of 7 cents, which beats out falt estimates from Wall Street. However, its revenue of $5.17 billion is below analysts’ estimates of $5.32 billion for the quarter.

Macy's Earnings: M Stock Dips 2% on Lower-Than-Expected Guidance
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a closer look at the most recent Macy’s earnings report.

  • Adjusted earnings per share are 74.07% worse than the 27 cents reported during the same time last year.
  • Revenue is down 4.26% from $5.40 billion in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Operating income of $52 million is 64.63% worse YoY from $147 million.
  • The Macy’s earnings report also includes a net income of $2 million.
  • That’s a 96.77% drop from net income of $62 million in the same period of the year prior.

Jeff Gennette, Chairman and CEO of Macy’s, says this about the Q3 M stock earnings.

“After seven consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth, we experienced a deceleration in our third quarter sales. While we anticipated a negative comp as we were lapping a very strong third quarter last year, the sales deceleration was steeper than we expected.”

More bad news from the Macy’s earnings report comes in the form of a guidance update for 2019. The company now expects adjusted per-share earnings to range from $2.57 to $2.77 with revenue down 2.50% to 2%. Wall Street is expecting earnings per share of $2.79 for the year.

M stock was down 1.80% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/11/macys-earnings-dip-m-stock/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?