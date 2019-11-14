Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / SINA Earnings: Why SINA Stock Is Sliding 18% Lower Today

SINA Earnings: Why SINA Stock Is Sliding 18% Lower Today

SINA drops despite EPS and revenue beat

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 14, 2019, 3:40 pm EST

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) earnings for the Chinese online media company’s third quarter of 2019 have SINA stock taking a dive on Thursday. This is despite the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 94 cents. That blows past Wall Street’s estimate of 59 cents. Revenue of $561.45 million is also safely above analysts’ estimates of $555.69 million.

SINA Earnings: Why SINA Stock Is Sliding 18% Lower Today
Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Now for a more in-depth look at the SINA earnings for Q3 2019.

  • Adjusted EPS is up 1.08% YoY from 93 cents.
  • Revenue for the quarter is up close to 1% from $557.20 million in Q3 2018.
  • Income from operations of $138.67 million is an 8.82% increase over $127.43 million from the same time last year.
  • The SINA earnings report also sees net income come in at $106.69 million.
  • That’s a 21.91% drop from its net income of $136.62 million in the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

It looks like SINA earings were a homerun this quarter, so what exactly has SINA stock down today? To understand the drop we have to look at Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and its guidance update that came out earlier today.

Weibo’s earnings report from today has it expecting revenue growth to be flat to up 3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This has the midpoint of that range below Wall Street’s estimate. Why does this matter to SINA stock? That’s because SINA owns a majority stake in WB stock.

SIN stock was down 17.71% and WB stock was down 18.09% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/11/sina-earnings-hit-stock-despite-beat/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?