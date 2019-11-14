SINA Earnings: Why SINA Stock Is Sliding 18% Lower Today

SINA (NASDAQ: SINA ) earnings for the Chinese online media company’s third quarter of 2019 have SINA stock taking a dive on Thursday. This is despite the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 94 cents. That blows past Wall Street’s estimate of 59 cents. Revenue of $561.45 million is also safely above analysts’ estimates of $555.69 million.

Now for a more in-depth look at the SINA earnings for Q3 2019.

Adjusted EPS is up 1.08% YoY from 93 cents.

Revenue for the quarter is up close to 1% from $557.20 million in Q3 2018.

Income from operations of $138.67 million is an 8.82% increase over $127.43 million from the same time last year.

The SINA earnings report also sees net income come in at $106.69 million.

That’s a 21.91% drop from its net income of $136.62 million in the same period of the year prior.

It looks like SINA earings were a homerun this quarter, so what exactly has SINA stock down today? To understand the drop we have to look at Weibo (NASDAQ: WB ) and its guidance update that came out earlier today.

Weibo’s earnings report from today has it expecting revenue growth to be flat to up 3% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This has the midpoint of that range below Wall Street’s estimate. Why does this matter to SINA stock? That’s because SINA owns a majority stake in WB stock.

SIN stock was down 17.71% and WB stock was down 18.09% as of Thursday afternoon.

