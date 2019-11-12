Tyson Foods Earnings: TSN Stock Heads 7% Higher on 2020 Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN ) earnings for the frozen food company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have TSN stock heading higher on Tuesday. This comes despite its adjusted per-share earnings of $1.21, which is below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.29. Revenue of $10.88 billion is also a miss compared to analysts’ estimates of $11.00 billion, but that still isn’t keeping TSN stock down today.

Source: Daniel J. Macy / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a more thorough look at the most recent Tyson Foods earnings report.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter is down 23.42% from $1.58 in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue is up 8.80% YoY from $10.00 billion.

Operating income of $604 million is a 26.25% drop from $819 million in the same period of the year prior.

The Tyson Foods earnings report also includes a net income of $372 million.

That’s a 30.73% decrease from the company’s net income of $537 million in fiscal Q4 2018.

Noel White, President and CEO of Tyson Foods, says this about the Q4 TSN stock earnings.

“We’re very optimistic about fiscal 2020, and we currently expect to meet or exceed our long-term earnings algorithm of high single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth as we’re well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the global marketplace.”

The Tyson Foods earnings report also includes an update to the company’s fiscal 2020 outlook. It is expecting to see high single-digit adjusted EPS growth throughout the year. Its adjusted EPS for fiscal 2019 was $5.46. Wall Street is looking for $6.78 for the upcoming fiscal year.

TSN stock was up 7.63% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.