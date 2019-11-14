Walmart Earnings: 5 Things for WMT Stock Investors to Know About Q3

Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) earnings for the retail giant’s fiscal third quarter of 2020 have WMT stock down on Thursday. This comes despite the company’s adjusted EPS of $1.16, which is above Wall Street’s $1.09 estimate. However, its revenue of $127.99 billion is below analysts’ estimate of $128.65 billion for the quarter.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 7.41% from $1.08 in fiscal Q3 2019.

Revenue is 2.48% higher YoY from $124.89 billion.

Operating income of $4.72 billion is a 5.22% drop from $4.98 billion in the same period of the year prior.

The Walmart earnings report also includes a net income of $3.29 billion.

That’s a 92.40% increase over the retail brick and mortar retailer’s net income of $1.18 billion during the same time last year.

Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, says this about fiscal Q3 2020 WMT stock earnings.

“Comp sales were strong in the U.S., helped by 41 percent growth in eCommerce. We also saw strength in Sam’s Club and in most of our international markets. The sales environment in the U.S. continues to be positive, while internationally its softer and we’re responding appropriately.”

The Walmart earnings report also includes a small update to its fiscal 2020 guidance. This has it expecting adjusted earnings per share for the year to increase slightly from the prior year. Fiscal 2019 saw adjusted EPS come in at $4.91. Wall Street is expecting $4.93 in fiscal 2020.

WMT stock was down almost 1% as of Thursday afternoon.

