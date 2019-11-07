Walt Disney Earnings: DIS Stock Soars 4% on Q4 Earnings Beat

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS ) earnings for the entertainment company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have DIS stock heading higher in after-hours trading on Thursday. This is due to its adjusted earnings per share of $1.07. That easily beats out Wall Street’s estimate of 95 cents for the period. Revenue of $19.1 billion also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $19.04 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter is 28% lower YoY from $1.48.

Revenue comes in 24% higher than the $14.31 billion in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of $3.44 billion is 5% better than $3.28 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

The Walt Disney earnings report also includes a net income of $785 million.

That’s a 66% drop from the company’s net income of $2.32 billion reported during the same time last year.

Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of Walt Disney, says the following about the DIS stock earnings.

“Our solid results in the fourth quarter reflect the ongoing strength of our brands and businesses. We’ve spent the last few years completely transforming The Walt Disney Company to focus the resources and immense creativity across the entire company on delivering an extraordinary direct-to-consumer experience, and we’re excited for the launch of Disney+ on November 12.”

DIS stock was up 4.84% after the markets closed on Thursday. The stock also finished the day up 1.28%. It’s up 20.46% year-to-date as well.

