American Eagle Outfitters Earnings: AEO Stock Up 1% on Solid Q3 Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ) earnings for the apparel retail company’s third quarter of 2019 have AEO stock up after-hours Wednesday. This comes after reporting earnings per share of 48 cents. That matches Wall Street’s estimate for the quarter. Revenue of $1.07 billion is above analysts’ estimates of $1.06 billion.

EPS reported during the period is the same as it was in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue is up 7% from the $1.00 billion reported during the same time last year.

Operating income of $103.10 million is 5.09% lower YoY than $108.63 million.

The American Eagle Outfitters earnings report also includes a net income of $80.76 million.

That’s a 5.51% decrease from the company’s net income of $85.47 million in Q3 2018.

Jay Schottenstein, Chairman and CEO of American Eagle Outfitters, has this to say about the most recent AEO stock earnings report.

“Strong top line performance across brands and channels led to our 19th consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth and record third quarter revenue. In a tough environment, we reported EPS in line with our guidance. We continued to deliver on our strategic pillars, with Aerie and American Eagle Jeans demonstrating strong sales and profit growth.”

The American Eagle Outfitters earnings report also includes guidance for Q4 2019. This has it expecting earnings per share between 34 cents and 36 cents. This doesn’t include any potential asset impairment or restructuring charges. Wall Street is looking for per-share earnings of 46 cents for the quarter.

AEO stock was up close to 1% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. It was down 6.55% at close.

