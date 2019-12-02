Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Release 4 iPhones in Fall 2020

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news concerning 2020 iPhones. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Mykola Churpita / Shutterstock.com

2020 iPhones: A new rumor claims that Apple is preparing to release four new iPhones in 2020, MacRumors notes. According to this rumor, the tech company will put these devices out during the fall. The rumor claims that this will include a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch smartphones and a single 6.7-inch iPhone. While the rumor says all of the devices will support 5G, they won’t be equal. The higher-end iPhones will support faster speeds and the lower end ones will have a wider range.

2021 iPhone Release: Rumor has it Apple is going to change how it handles iPhone releases in 2021, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor says that the tech company will be splitting up the release. That will have it putting out some of the devices in the summer and the remaining ones in the fall. The idea behind this change is that it would help even out the company’s earnings reports. Rather than forcing major launches late in the year, the split will result in more even earnings throughout the year.

Cyber Monday Sales: There are loads of Cyber Monday sales to take advantage of today, reports BGR. This obviously includes some of Apple’s top products. Some of the best deals are for its iPads. Customers can pick them up for heavy discounts over on Amazon (NSDAQ: AMZN ). This includes the 11-inch iPad Pro for $674, which is a $125 discount. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is sitting at $899, which is down $100 from its normal price.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.