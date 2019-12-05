Cloudera Earnings: CLDR Stock Moves Up 6% On Q3 Earnings Beat

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR ) earnings for the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2020 have CLDR stock on its way up after markets closed on Thursday. This is thanks to its adjusted losses per share of -3 cents on revenue of $198.30 million. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimates of -6 cents per share and $189.05 million.

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a closer look at the most recent Cloudera earnings report.

Adjusted per-share losses are 50% wider than the -2 cents from the same period of the year prior.

Revenue is up 66.64% from $119.00 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2019.

An operating loss of -$82.47 million is 221.27% worse than the -$25.67 million from the same time last year.

The Cloudera earnings report also includes a net loss of -$82.12 million.

That’s a 217.56% wider net loss than the -$25.86 million reported in fiscal Q3 2019.

Marty Cole, Chairman and interim CEO of Cloudera, has this to say about the current CLDR stock earnings report.

“I am pleased to report that we executed well in Q3, building on the positive momentum generated in Q2. We delivered strong operating and financial results across the board and launched the Cloudera Data Platform to a great reception from customers, partners and industry analysts.”

The Cloudera earnings report also includes its fiscal 2020 outlook. It expects adjusted losses per share ranging from -21 cents to -19 cents on revenue between $782 million and $785 million. That stacks up well next to Wall Street’s estimates of -26 cents per share and $770.23 million.

CLDR stock was up 6.39% in after-hours trading on Thursday. The stock also closed out the day up 1.62%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.