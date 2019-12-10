Dave & Buster’s Earnings: PLAY Stock Rises 2% on Solid Q3 Performance

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ: PLAY ) earnings for the entertainment company’s third quarter of 2019 have PLAY stock up after-hours on Tuesday. This is thanks to diluted earnings per share of 2 cents, which matches Wall Street’s estimate. Revenue of $299.35 million is also above the $296.36 million that analysts were expecting from PLAY.

Diluted per-share earnings are down 33.33% from the 3 cents reported in Q3 2018.

Revenue comes in 5.75% lower than the $282.14 million from the same time last year.

The Dave & Buster’s earnings report also includes an operating income of $6.50 million.

That’s a 57.98% drop from the $15.47 million reported in the third quarter of the previous year.

Net income of $482,000 is 95.94% worse YoY than $11.86 million.

Brian Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Dave & Buster’s, says this about the PLAY stock earnings.

“We delivered 6% revenue growth in the third quarter driven by strong new store performance, and are encouraged by our progress advancing our near-term priorities to drive improved performance and sustainable shareholder value.”

The Dave & Buster’s earnings report also includes an update to its 2019 outlook. It now expects revenue to range from $1.347 billion to $1.354 billion. The previous revenue range was $1.338 billion to $1.359 billion. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $1.35 billion in 2019.

PLAY stock was up 2.03% after markets closed on Tuesday.

