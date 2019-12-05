Dollar General Earnings: 5 Things for DG Stock Investors to Know

Dollar General (NYSE: DG ) earnings for the retail chain’s third quarter of 2019 have DG stock up on Thursday. This is due to its diluted earnings per share of $1.42 coming in above Wall Street’s estimate of $1.38. It also helps that revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter beats out analysts’ estimates of $6.92 billion.

Diluted EPS comes in 12.70% above the $1.26 reported in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue is sitting 8.88% above the $6.42 billion from the same time last year.

The Dollar General earnings report also includes an operating income of $491.42 million.

That’s an 11.15% improvement over the company’s operating income of $442.14 million in Q3 2018.

Net income of $365.55 million is up 9.40% YoY from $334.14 million.

Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General, has this to say about the DG stock earnings.

“The quarter was highlighted by our best customer traffic and same-store sales increases in nearly five years, as well as double-digit growth in both operating profit and diluted EPS. We continue to execute well on many fronts, while maintaining our focus on delivering value and convenience for our customers.”

The Dollar General earnings report also includes an update for its 2019 outlook. It now expects adjusted per-share earnings to range from $6.55 to $6.65. The previous range was $6.45 to $6.60. This new range is good news for DG stock as Wall Street’s estimate sits at $6.61.

