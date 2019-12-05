Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Two Investing Legends Join Forces for One Night ONLY…

and reveal the massive market events that will shape 2020 — and what they recommend you do NOW with your money.

Tue, December 10 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Duluth Holdings Earnings: DLTH Stock Rockets 25% on Huge Q3 Beat

Duluth Holdings Earnings: DLTH Stock Rockets 25% on Huge Q3 Beat

DLTH beat EPS and revenue estimates for Q3

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 5, 2019, 3:25 pm EST

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) earnings for the clothing company’s third quarter of 2019 have DLTH stock soaring on Thursday. This is due to its earnings per share of one penny. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of -4 cents. Revenue of $119.90 million also blows past analysts’ estimates of $114.97 million.

Duluth Holdings Earnings: DLTH Stock Rockets 25% on Huge Q3 Beat
Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Let’s see what else went right in the current Duluth Holdings earnings report.

  • Duluth Holdings saw its EPS turn from losses to profit compared to the same time last year.
  • Revenue is up 12.20% from the $106.70 million reported during the third quarter of 2018.
  • A switch from an operating loss in Q3 2018 to operating income in Q3 2019 is another positive.
  • The same also holds true for net income during the quarter, which is better than a net loss in the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

Stephen Schlecht, founder and CEO of Duluth Holdings, says this about the DLTH stock earnings results.

“We are pleased to report healthy top-line growth of 12% and improved third-quarter operating margin and earnings growth on a year-over-year basis. Our entire team has been hard at work to set the stage for the all-important holiday shopping season and I believe we entered the fourth quarter better prepared to serve our customers than any time in the last two years.”

The Duluth Holdings earnings report also has it reaffirming its 2019 outlook. That includes its EPS guidance of 60 cents to 66 cents on revenue between $610.0 million to $620.0 million. For comparison, Wall Street is looking for 60 cents per share and $615.35 million.

DLTH stock was up 25.10% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/12/duluth-holdings-earnings-send-dlth-soaring/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?