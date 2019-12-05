Duluth Holdings Earnings: DLTH Stock Rockets 25% on Huge Q3 Beat

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH ) earnings for the clothing company’s third quarter of 2019 have DLTH stock soaring on Thursday. This is due to its earnings per share of one penny. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of -4 cents. Revenue of $119.90 million also blows past analysts’ estimates of $114.97 million.

Duluth Holdings saw its EPS turn from losses to profit compared to the same time last year.

Revenue is up 12.20% from the $106.70 million reported during the third quarter of 2018.

A switch from an operating loss in Q3 2018 to operating income in Q3 2019 is another positive.

The same also holds true for net income during the quarter, which is better than a net loss in the same period of the year prior.

Stephen Schlecht, founder and CEO of Duluth Holdings, says this about the DLTH stock earnings results.

“We are pleased to report healthy top-line growth of 12% and improved third-quarter operating margin and earnings growth on a year-over-year basis. Our entire team has been hard at work to set the stage for the all-important holiday shopping season and I believe we entered the fourth quarter better prepared to serve our customers than any time in the last two years.”

The Duluth Holdings earnings report also has it reaffirming its 2019 outlook. That includes its EPS guidance of 60 cents to 66 cents on revenue between $610.0 million to $620.0 million. For comparison, Wall Street is looking for 60 cents per share and $615.35 million.

DLTH stock was up 25.10% as of Thursday afternoon.

