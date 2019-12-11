Lululemon Earnings: LULU Stock Falls 5% Despite Earnings Beat

Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU ) earnings for the athletic wear company’s third quarter of 2019 have LULU stock falling in after-hours trading on Wednesday. This is despite its adjusted diluted earnings per share coming in at 96 cents. That’s above Wall Street’s estimate of 93 cents. Revenue of $916.14 million is also better than analysts’ estimates of $899.66 million.

Source: Richard Frazier / Shutterstock.com

Here’s are some other quick highlights from the most recent Lululemon earnings report.

Adjusted diluted per-share earnings are up 35.21% from 71 cents in the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 22.53% higher than $747.66 million in the third quarter of the previous year.

Operating income of $747.66 million is up 29.38% YoY compared to $135.90 million.

The Lululemon earnings report also includes a net income of $125.98 million.

That’s a 33.44% increase over its net income of $94.41 million in the same period of the year prior.

Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon, says this about the current LULU stock earnings.

“We’re proud of the continued momentum in our business as we live into our vision to be an experiential brand. We are successfully executing on our Power of Three growth plan as we create authentic connections with new and existing guests around the world. I’d like to thank our amazing teams for achieving this strong level of performance.”

The Lululemon earnings report details its Q4 2019 outlook. This has it expecting adjusted diluted EPS between $2.10 and $2.13. It also includes a revenue range of $1.315 billion to $1.330 billion. Wall Street’s estimates are $2.13 per share and $1.32 billion in revenue.

LULU stock is down 4.69% after-hours. The stock closed out the day up 1.54%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.