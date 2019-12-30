Welcome

MIK Stock: 8 Things to Know About the New Michaels Stores CEO

MIK Stock: 8 Things to Know About the New Michaels Stores CEO

Ashley Buchanan is the next MIK CEO

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 30, 2019, 3:41 pm EST

Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) is gaining a new CEO and MIK stock is down on Monday following the news.

Source: Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock.com

Here’s what investors in MIK stock need to know about the new Michaels stores CEO.

  • The new CEO that will be taking over the company is Ashley Buchanan.
  • He will gain this role on April 1, 2020.
  • It’s at that time that current CEO Mark Cosby will step down.
  • This has Buchanan serving as President, CEO Designate and Board member in the meantime.
  • The new Michaels stores CEO most recently served as the Chief Merchandising and Chief Operating Officer for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) U.S. eCommerce.
  • Prior to this, he worked as the Chief Merchant at Sam’s Club and held other roles before that.
  • Before joining Walmart, Buchanan also had several positions at Dell (NYSE:DELL) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN).
  • His education includes a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and real estate as well as a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University.

Here’s a statement from Michaels stores CEO that may be of interest to MIK stock investors.

“Michaels is an iconic brand, and I am excited about the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us to reimagine and redefine the experience of our Makers. I believe we can engage them in innovative new ways and unleash the power of their inner maker. Our community is unique, and I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead our Makers centered strategy and help take Michaels to a whole new level.”

MIK stock was down 7.06% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

