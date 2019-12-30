MIK Stock: 8 Things to Know About the New Michaels Stores CEO

Michaels (NASDAQ: MIK ) is gaining a new CEO and MIK stock is down on Monday following the news.

Here’s what investors in MIK stock need to know about the new Michaels stores CEO.

The new CEO that will be taking over the company is Ashley Buchanan.

He will gain this role on April 1, 2020.

It’s at that time that current CEO Mark Cosby will step down.

This has Buchanan serving as President, CEO Designate and Board member in the meantime.

The new Michaels stores CEO most recently served as the Chief Merchandising and Chief Operating Officer for Walmart

Prior to this, he worked as the Chief Merchant at Sam's Club and held other roles before that.

Before joining Walmart, Buchanan also had several positions at Dell and Accenture

His education includes a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and real estate as well as a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University.

Here’s a statement from Michaels stores CEO that may be of interest to MIK stock investors.

“Michaels is an iconic brand, and I am excited about the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us to reimagine and redefine the experience of our Makers. I believe we can engage them in innovative new ways and unleash the power of their inner maker. Our community is unique, and I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead our Makers centered strategy and help take Michaels to a whole new level.”

MIK stock was down 7.06% as of Monday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.