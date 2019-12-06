Welcome

National Beverage Earnings: FIZZ Stock Bubbles 12% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Q2

FIZZ beat EPS estimates by 2 cents

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 6, 2019, 3:34 pm EST

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) earnings for the soft-drink company’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 have FIZZ stock heading higher on Friday. This is due to its adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents. That beats out Wall Street’s estimate of 68 cents for the quarter. Revenue of $251.61 million is also better than what analysts’ were expecting.

Source: Jer123 / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth noting from the National Beverage earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share earnings are down 20.45% from 88 cents in the fiscal second quarter of 2018.
  • Revenue is 3.49% worse than the $260.71 million reported in the same period of the year prior.
  • Gross profit for the quarter was $92.81 million, which is a 10.35% drop from $103.52 million in fiscal Q3 2018.
  • The National Beverage earnings report also includes a net income of $32.65 million.
  • That’s down 20.52% from the $41.08 million reported during the same time last year.

Here’s a statement concerning the FIZZ stock earnings from a National Beverage spokesperson.

“One of the most profound occurrences in a company is when key indicators significantly create an atmosphere that motivates the entire team . . . we are at this place. Our November orders were ahead of last year’s pace and our recently introduced Hi-Biscus is expanding across the country and has been met with enthusiastic responses from both consumers and retailers.”

FIZZ stock was up 11.53% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

