Friday Apple Rumors: Spectral Edge Acquisition May Benefit Apple Cameras

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an acquisition. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Spectral Edge: Apple has acquired the U.K. imaging company Spectral Edge, reports MacRumors. Spectral Edge works on improving photo quality through mathematical equations. The company’s website is no longer up and court documents show that AAPL has taken it over. It’ll be interesting to see how this changes future versions of the iPhone and if the camera quality improves.

Podcasts: It’s now possible to listen to Apple Podcasts with Alexa’s help, 9to5Mac notes. The virtual assistant is able to look up and play podcasts available from AAPL through Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo smart speakers. This is possible due to a deal between the two companies. The feature even allows users to pick up where they left off on podcasts when listening from an iPhone or other AAPL devices.

AC Wellness: Apple is offering an extra bit of healthcare to its employees through AC Wellness, reports AppleInsider. This is the tech company’s own clinics and they will handle looking through an employee’s genetic information. This can provide clues to future health issues and may be able to prevent some problems. The tests are only available to employees in the Silicon Valley area and are done with the help of Color Genomics.

