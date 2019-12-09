Toll Brothers Earnings: TOL Stock Moving After Beating Q4 Estimates

Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL ) earnings for the home construction company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have TOL stock up after-hours Monday. This is thanks to its diluted EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $2.38 billion. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimates of $1.30 per share and $2.19 billion.

Diluted per-share earnings are down 32.21% from $2.08 during the same time last year.

The Toll Brothers earnings report also sees revenue decrease by 3.25% from $2.46 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $224.91 million for the quarter is a 33.55% lower YoY compared to $338.44 million.

Net income of $202.32 million is 34.94% worse than $310.98 million in the same period of the year prior.

Douglas Yearley, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Toll Brothers, says this about the TOL stock earnings.

“Building on steady improvement in buyer demand throughout the year, our fourth quarter contracts were up 18% in units and 12% in dollars, and our contracts per-community were up 10% compared to one year ago. Through the first six weeks of fiscal 2020’s first quarter, we have seen even stronger demand than the order growth of fiscal 2019’s fourth quarter.”

The Toll Brothers earnings report doesn’t include an EPS or revenue guidance for fiscal 2020. However, we know Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $4.08 on revenue of $7.14 billion for the period.

