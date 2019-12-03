Tuesday Apple Rumors: Touch ID May Return to iPhone in 2020

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Touch ID coming back. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Touch ID Return: It looks like Apple is planning to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone, reports MacRumors. This rumor claims that the company will reintroduce Touch ID in the 2020 iPhone line. This will be possible through a fingerprint scanner that will sit underneath the screen of the smartphone. GIS will reportedly be working with Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ) on the fingerprint sensor. The rumor also mentions the feature may get pushed back to the 2021 iPhone.

Oprah Winfrey: Oprah Winfrey is going to be hosting a film that will be exclusive to Apple TV+, AppleInsider notes. The documentary is going to cover sexual misconduct allegations in the music industry. Details are sparse, but it will reportedly include the story of a person in the industry coming to terms with an alleged assault. The documentary is likely coming to TV+ sometime next year.

Best Apps: Apple is finishing up 2019 by releasing its list of best apps, reports 9to5Mac. The company names Spectre Camera as the best iPhone app, Flow as the best iPad app and Affinity Publisher as the best Mac app. It also names Sky: Children of the Light as the best iPhone game, Hyper Light Drifter as the best iPad game and GRIS as the best Mac App Store game for 2019.

