Winnebago Earnings: WGO Stock Drives 8% Higher on Q1 Topper

Winnebago (NYSE: WGO ) earnings for the motor home company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have WGO stock on its way up Friday. That comes after reporting an adjusted earnings per share of 73 cents for the quarter. That’s well above Wall Street’s estimate of 57 cents. Revenue of $588.46 million also blows past analysts’ estimates of $538.89 million.

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Winnebago earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the quarter are up 4.29% from 70 cents in the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Revenue is sitting 19.21% higher than the $493.65 million from the same time last year.

Operating income of $23.89 million is 26.79% lower than the $32.63 million reported in fiscal Q1 2019.

The Winnebago earnings report also includes a net income of $14.07 million.

This is a 36.51% decrease when compared to the company’s net income of $22.16 million from the same period of the year prior.

Michael Happe, President and CEO of Winnebago, offers these comments about the WGO stock earnings.

“We delivered strong consolidated results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 as we continued to make progress in transforming Winnebago Industries into a premier outdoor lifestyle company. Overall revenue growth remains strong, driven by vibrant Class B sales in our Motorhome segment and another stellar quarter from Grand Design in the Towable segment.”

WGO stock was up 7.9% as of Friday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.