Xbox Series X: 9 Things to Know About Microsoft's Newest Console

Xbox Series X: 9 Things to Know About Microsoft’s Newest Console

We still don't know a price for the console

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 13, 2019, 4:15 pm EST

Xbox Series X was officially announced during The Game Awards last night and now more details are coming out.

Here’s what we know so far about Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox Series X.

  • The newest Microsoft gaming console will come out holiday 2020.
  • It will be able to support 4K gaming at 60 frames per second (FPS).
  • MSFT also says it will be possible to get 120FPS from some games.
  • There will also be support for playing games at as high as 8K.
  • The device will also be sporting a Solid State Drive that the company says will almost eliminate load times.
  • The Xbox Series X will be using technology from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to bring a better gaming experience.
  • There will also be backwards compatibility with all previous generations of Xbox game consoles.
  • The new gaming machine will also continue to support Xbox One gaming accessories, such as controllers.
  • Gamers with an Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to make use of it on the Xbox Series X.

While it’s still a ways away, Microsoft is already preparing games for the Xbox Series X. This includes giving gamers a look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. A new trailer for the game shows off the impressive tech by running in-engine.

What we don’t know about the Xbox Series X is how much it will cost. Despite this, there are already guesses that Microsft will be aiming for a $500 price when the console hits store shelves.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

