Xbox Series X: 9 Things to Know About Microsoft’s Newest Console

Xbox Series X was officially announced during The Game Awards last night and now more details are coming out.

Here’s what we know so far about Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Xbox Series X.

The newest Microsoft gaming console will come out holiday 2020.

It will be able to support 4K gaming at 60 frames per second (FPS).

MSFT also says it will be possible to get 120FPS from some games.

There will also be support for playing games at as high as 8K.

The device will also be sporting a Solid State Drive that the company says will almost eliminate load times.

The Xbox Series X will be using technology from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD

(NASDAQ: There will also be backwards compatibility with all previous generations of Xbox game consoles.

The new gaming machine will also continue to support Xbox One gaming accessories, such as controllers.

Gamers with an Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to make use of it on the Xbox Series X.

While it’s still a ways away, Microsoft is already preparing games for the Xbox Series X. This includes giving gamers a look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. A new trailer for the game shows off the impressive tech by running in-engine.

What we don’t know about the Xbox Series X is how much it will cost. Despite this, there are already guesses that Microsft will be aiming for a $500 price when the console hits store shelves.

