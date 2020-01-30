Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Soars 13% On Q4 EPS & Revenue Beat

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) earnings for the online retailer’s fourth quarter of 2019 have AMZN stock soaring after-hours Thursday. That’s thanks to its per-share earnings of $6.47 on revenue of $87.44 billion. These both blow past Wall Street’s estimates of $4.03 per share and revenue of $86.02 billion.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Amazon earnings report.

Earnings per share come in 7.12% higher than the $6.04 from the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter is up 20.81% from $72.38 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $3.88 billion is a 2.38% increase YoY from $3.79 billion.

The Amazon earnings report also includes a net income of $3.27 billion.

That’s a 7.92% improvement over the company’s net income of $3.03 billion from the same time last year.

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, has this to say about the AMZN stock earnings report.

“Prime membership continues to get better for customers year after year. And customers are responding — more people joined Prime this quarter than ever before, and we now have over 150 million paid Prime members around the world.”

The Amazon earnings report also includes guidance for its first quarter of 2020. It expects revenue for the period to range from $69.00 billion to $73.00 billion. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $71.64 billion during the period.

AMZN stock was up 13.34% after markets closed on Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.