Arconic Earnings: ARNC Stock 6% Higher Despite Q4 Miss

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC ) earnings for the lightweight metals company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have ARNC stock heading higher on Monday. That’s in spite of its adjusted EPS of 53 cents on revenue of $3.40 billion. These both are below Wall Street’s estimates of 54 cents per share and revenue of $3.48 billion.

Here’s a more thorough look at the most recent Arconic earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share are up 60.61% from 33 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is 2.02% lower than the $3.47 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $416 million is a 28.79% increase YoY from $323 million.

The Arconic earnings report also includes a net income of $309 million.

That’s a 41.74% improvement over the company’s net income of $218 million from the same period of the year prior.

John Plant, Chairman and CEO of Arconic, says this about the ARNC stock earnings report.

“In 2019, the Arconic team delivered improved revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. Arconic’s 2019 return on net assets improved by 450 basis points year over year to 13.7%.”

The Arconic earnings report also includes its outlook for 2020. This has it expecting adjusted per-share earnings between $2.22 and $2.42 on revenue of $13.90 billion to $14.20 billion. Wall Street is expecting ARNC to report EPS of $2.37 on revenue of $14.16 billion.

ARNC stock was up 5.82% as of Monday afternoon.

