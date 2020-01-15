BlackRock Earnings: BLK Stock Ticks 2% Higher on Q4 Beat

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK ) earnings for the investment management company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have BLK stock heading higher on Wednesday. This comes after reporting an adjusted EPS of $8.34. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of $7.69 per share. Revenue of $3.98 billion is also above analysts’ estimates of $3.84 billion.



Adjusted per-share earnings are up 37.17% compared to $6.08 in Q4 2018.

Revenue is sitting 16.04% higher than the $3.43 billion from the same time last year.

Operating income of $1.54 billion is a 23.20% increase YoY from $1.25 billion.

The BlackRock earnings report also includes a net income of $1.30 billion.

This is a 40.23% improvement from its net income of $927 million from the same period of the year prior.

Laurence Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, says this about the BLK stock earnings report.

“BlackRock’s 2019 results confirm the uniqueness of our globally integrated, asset management and technology platform. We generated a record $429 billion of total net inflows in 2019, representing 7% organic asset and 5% organic base fee growth, and ended the year with strong momentum, capturing $129 billion of flows in the fourth quarter.”

The BlackRock earnings report doesn’t include an outlook for 2020. Nevertheless, Wall Street’s estimates are available. Analysts are looking for BLK to report earnings per share of $31.09 on revenue of $15.79 billion for the year.

BLK stock was up 2.13% as of Wednesday afternoon.

