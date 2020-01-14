Delta Air Lines Earnings: DAL Stock Surges 3% on Q4 Topper

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) earnings for the travel company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have DAL stock up on Tuesday. This comes from its adjusted per-share earnings of $1.70. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of $1.40 for the quarter. Revenue of $11.44 billion is also well above analysts’ estimates of $11.35 billion.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Delta Air Lines earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share come in 30.77% higher than $1.30 from the same time last year.

Revenue is sitting 6.52% above the $10.74 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $1.40 billion is a 27.27% increase YoY from $1.10 billion.

The Delta Air Lines earnings report also includes a net income of $1.10 billion.

That’s 7.83% better than the company’s net income of $1.02 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, says this about the DAL stock earnings.

“2019 was a truly outstanding year on all fronts – the best in Delta’s history operationally, financially and for our customers. Our people, and their commitment to bringing best-in-class travel experiences to our 200 million customers, are the foundation for our success.”

The Delta Air Lines earnings report also includes its outlook for 2020. The company is expecting adjusted EPS for the year to range from $6.75 to $7.75. Wall Street is looking for DAL to report adjusted earnings per share of $7.21 for the full year of 2020.

DAL stock was up 3.36% as of Tuesday afternoon.

